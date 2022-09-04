 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall ranging from 1 to 5 inches has fallen
over the last 24 hours. Additional rounds of heavy rainfall
are forecast tonight into Monday. Heavy rainfall will lead to
additional flooding and exacerbate any ongoing flooding
issues.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Sunday Night Rain Leads to a Soggy Labor Day Morning

  • Updated
  • 0

Strong rain, gusty winds, and, as a result, likely ponding on the roads, will come to us around midnight and remain through the wee-hours.

Labor Day brings morning and afternoon rain but the strongest showers should be out of our area by dinnertime. Monday's high temperature will be in the low 80s for most, mid-80s for those who see less rain. 

Labor Day Forecast

Rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches this weekend may lead to localized flooding concerns, especially for those who see repeated rounds of heavy rain. Daily chances for storms continue all of next week though no day is a washout. High temperatures will stay below average in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered morning and lunchtime showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

