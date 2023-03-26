Sunday night rain and Monday morning out-the-door forecast

After a day full of sunshine, scattered showers and storms return to the Valley tonight. Just after dinnertime, scattered showers will move into our southern counties and move north bringing chances for heavy downpours to the rest of the Tennessee Valley by midnight.
As a result, some of our southernmost counties are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather, although the greatest threat for severe weather remains closer to Oxford/Anniston.
One or two pockets of sprinkles will last to the time when we wake up on Monday, but most of us will be dry from rain by 6am.
As you head out the door Monday for work or for school, temperatures will be in the upper 50s, another day of mostly sun on-tap!
Tuesday through Thursday will remain dry from rain and feature temperatures in the mid-60s and then mid-70s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies each day.
Friday evening lasting all the way through Saturday bedtime will feature gusty winds and torrential downpours. Check back in throughout the week for the most updated timing and impacts.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers, storms. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SSE becoming NW 5-10 MPH. Chance of rain: 40%.
MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.