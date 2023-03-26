 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MONDAY...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sunday night rain and Monday morning out-the-door forecast

  • 0

After a day full of sunshine, scattered showers and storms return to the Valley tonight. Just after dinnertime, scattered showers will move into our southern counties and move north bringing chances for heavy downpours to the rest of the Tennessee Valley by midnight.

Sunday Night Severe Weather Outlook

As a result, some of our southernmost counties are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather, although the greatest threat for severe weather remains closer to Oxford/Anniston.

Sunday Evening Forecast

One or two pockets of sprinkles will last to the time when we wake up on Monday, but most of us will be dry from rain by 6am.

As you head out the door Monday for work or for school, temperatures will be in the upper 50s, another day of mostly sun on-tap!

Tuesday through Thursday will remain dry from rain and feature temperatures in the mid-60s and then mid-70s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies each day.

Friday evening lasting all the way through Saturday bedtime will feature gusty winds and torrential downpours. Check back in throughout the week for the most updated timing and impacts.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, storms. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SSE becoming NW 5-10 MPH. Chance of rain: 40%.

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

