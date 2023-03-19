Sunday night freeze

** Freeze Warning in effect 9PM Sunday night through 10AM Monday morning **
Another mostly clear night this evening facilitated by cold and dry arctic air will lead to a Freeze Warning in effect from 9PM Sunday to 10AM Monday. A hard freeze will be likely as forecast lows drop to the 20s for the second night in a row. Be certain to properly care for outdoor pets and plants!
As you first head out the door Monday morning, brace for brutally cold temperatures in the low 20s with a light north wind. Monday's high will rise, slightly warmer than previous days and land in the mid-50s.
Tuesday morning will conclude this fleeting cold spell. Frost will be possible as morning lows will be in the 30s but temperatures climb near 60 by the afternoon.
The good news for those who are ready for spring, is that high temperatures will continue warming next week! Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 80! Rain chances return Wednesday morning, a more widespread rain and storm event is expected Friday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lows 50s. Wind: N 5 MPH.