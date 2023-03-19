Sunday night freeze

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING FOR SUNDAY MORNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&