...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING FOR SUNDAY MORNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 20 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 10 AM
CDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night
through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Sunday night freeze

  • Updated
  • 0

** Freeze Warning in effect 9PM Sunday night through 10AM Monday morning **

Another mostly clear night this evening facilitated by cold and dry arctic air will lead to a Freeze Warning in effect from 9PM Sunday to 10AM Monday. A hard freeze will be likely as forecast lows drop to the 20s for the second night in a row. Be certain to properly care for outdoor pets and plants!

As you first head out the door Monday morning, brace for brutally cold temperatures in the low 20s with a light north wind. Monday's high will rise, slightly warmer than previous days and land in the mid-50s.

Tuesday morning will conclude this fleeting cold spell. Frost will be possible as morning lows will be in the 30s but temperatures climb near 60 by the afternoon.

The good news for those who are ready for spring, is that high temperatures will continue warming next week! Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 80! Rain chances return Wednesday morning, a more widespread rain and storm event is expected Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lows 50s. Wind: N 5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

