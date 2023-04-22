Sunday morning isolated drizzle gives way to more sunshine by lunchtime

A few more clouds will come into the region as we head later into this evening and into the overnight hours.
First thing in the morning, around 6 AM, some isolated light rain will move through the Shoals and push east to just east of I-65 bringing very short periods of fairly light rain to those regions. The entire Tennessee Valley should be dry by about 9 AM Sunday morning and will remain that way throughout the day.
Sunday's wake-up temperatures will be chilly and in the mid-40s, high temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Monday will feature sunny skies with highs yet again in the mid-60s. Tuesday will be dry during the daytime with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the upper 60s. However, overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, plenty of rain will move through the region until about lunchtime on Wednesday.
Highs stay in near 70 Wednesday through Saturday with heavy rain the forecast almost all day on Thursday and Friday but only brief morning drizzle on Saturday before a mix of clouds and sun returns.
TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: AM light rain, afternoon and evening partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.