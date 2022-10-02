Sunday Evening Web Weather

Northern Alabama and southern Tennessee enjoyed a beautiful weekend with blue skies and pleasant temperatures both days. High temperatures topped out near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
For this upcoming week, dry weather will continue except for a slight chance for a shower Friday morning as the next cold from passes through. High temperatures will be in the low 80's Monday through Wednesday, but warm to near 85 degrees Thursday.
It will turn cooler with periods of high clouds late in the week after the cold front moves to our south with highs in the low to mid 70's and lows into the mid to upper 40's by Saturday morning.
Looking at the long range forecast, it appears that no significant rain will be seen for the next 10 days.