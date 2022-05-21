Sunday begins an extended stretch of stormy weather in North Alabama

A complex of storms from out of the northwest arrives late tonight in North Alabama. Storms will likely be weakening as they approach the Shoals around midnight early Sunday. Expect gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain with any severe threat ending near the Mississippi state-line. The complex of storms will trek through the rest of North Alabama early Sunday morning, wrapping up before sunrise. The actual cold front moves through the region late Sunday morning, but with limited showers or storms into Sunday afternoon.
The front will stall out nearby, keeping daily chances for showers and storms in the forecast through next Thursday. Several waves of heavy rain can't be ruled out, especially by Wednesday and Thursday. Many spots will pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain over the next seven days, which will certainly be beneficial given how dry we have been recently.