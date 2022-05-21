 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Madison
County through 930 PM CDT...

At 911 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Gurley, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime to penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Moores Mill, Meridianville, Gurley, Maysville, Ryland, Hampton Cove
and Brownsboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Sunday begins an extended stretch of stormy weather in North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
rain through thursday

A complex of storms from out of the northwest arrives late tonight in North Alabama. Storms will likely be weakening as they approach the Shoals around midnight early Sunday. Expect gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain with any severe threat ending near the Mississippi state-line. The complex of storms will trek through the rest of North Alabama early Sunday morning, wrapping up before sunrise. The actual cold front moves through the region late Sunday morning, but with limited showers or storms into Sunday afternoon.

The front will stall out nearby, keeping daily chances for showers and storms in the forecast through next Thursday. Several waves of heavy rain can't be ruled out, especially by Wednesday and Thursday. Many spots will pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain over the next seven days, which will certainly be beneficial given how dry we have been recently.

