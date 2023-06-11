Sunday 31 Alert Day for possible severe weather

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather Team has issued a 31 Alert Day for Sunday. 31 Alert Days are our new way of highlighting those days when the weather could significantly impact you and your family.
Each of our counties are in a level 3/5 risk for severe weather. We haven't seen a risk above a level 2 in quite some time.
More cloud cover and some isolated showers are possible throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening. The band most likely to bring severe weather will enter into Southern Tennessee at about 7/8pm. It will then travel south and east, diagonally, impacting northern I-65, Huntsville, Decatur, and Athens from 10pm to roughly 11pm. The storms should turn to mostly rain by midnight. Remaining rain will continue in our southern counties until 2am with very isolated chances for rain remaining across the Valley for the rest of the very early morning hours that no longer pose any severe threat.
Partly cloudy skies will sit overhead on Monday with much cooler temperatures thanks to our cold front. Highs will sit in the low 80s with a breeze. A warm front moves through Tuesday morning bringing some rain in the morning and afternoon time. Despite the nature of the front, afternoon showers will keep high temperatures in the low 80s for the day.
More rain returns briefly in the wee-hours of the morning Wednesday but most of us should be dry by the time we head out to work Wednesday morning. However, scattered storms return midday and last through dinnertime Wednesday. High temperatures will again sit in the low 80s.
Thursday and Friday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun and highs closer to average, in the upper 80s. Saturday will bring scattered storms throughout the day with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday will feature some isolated midday rain, however those showers will be short lived. Highs will again sit in the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Strong evening and overnight storms. Chance of rain: 80%. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: W 15-20, gusts 60-70 possible.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy AM, more sun by afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Wind. NW: 10-15 MPH.