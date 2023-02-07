Sun with increasing clouds overhead Tuesday; scattered showers, storms on the way

The sun will continue to peek through Tuesday afternoon, but we'll see an increase in cloud cover throughout the day. High temperatures will sit in the upper 60s, and with a nice breeze, it will feel fantastic outside.
About dinnertime Tuesday, some scattered light showers will enter the Shoals area and push east, bringing a light drizzle to some places in the later evening hours.
Wednesday features plenty of cloud cover with on-and-off showers and storms throughout the entire day. From late Wednesday evening into the breakfast hours of Thursday, we'll have heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms. Leave an extra few minutes on your morning commute, and don't forget to grab the raincoat as you head out the door.
Much of our coverage area is in a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, with the greatest threats being gusty winds and heavy downpours. Widespread flash flooding is not much of a concern, but more localized ponding on certain roadways is a possibility.
The good news is more sunshine returns to the forecast Thursday afternoon and stays through the weekend. We'll have temperatures much closer to average for this time of year, with chilly mornings in the upper 20s and 30s plus highs in the 40s and 50s.
TUESDAY: Increasing cloud cover. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.