Summery weekend but less humid

Less humid air has moved into the area but the warm summer temperatures will be with us through the weekend, except at night when lows will dip into the 60s. Daytime highs under mostly sunny skies will continue in the low 90s Saturday and mid 90s expected on Sunday.
A nice northerly wind around 10 MPH will keep it comfortable for any weekend plans you might have!
The break in the humidity is short lived unfortunately. Daily chances for afternoon pop up showers and storms return Monday. Another frontal boundary may provide a better chance for storms next Wednesday. Temperatures look to be slightly cooler than normal next week with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine, very warm and dry. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: NE - E 10 MPH.