Summertime weather pattern to kick off May

While it is the first week of May, our weather pattern is reminiscent of June, July, or August. Temperatures are hovering near 60 degrees with mostly clear skies. Most of the daytime hours are dry, but spotty showers can't be ruled out this afternoon. The better rain chances will be past sunset tonight. We'll be watching a cluster of showers and storms along the Mississippi River this evening that may hold together long enough to move into northwest Alabama. The storms will weaken as they push further east, but any storms that do survive into the Shoals could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. The overall severe weather risk is low tonight.
The unsettled weather pattern is not going anywhere anytime soon. No day appears to be a washout at this point. A frontal boundary currently stalled over North Alabama will lift north later today, keeping us in the warm sector Tuesday through Thursday. Chances for pop up showers and storms continue Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, a strong cold front will finally put an end to this active weather pattern as it moves across the southeast. However, the exact timing of this front remains in question. Some data sources delay the front's arrival until Friday, but we will lean towards a faster solution that increase our shower and storm chances Thursday. Severe storms will be possible when this front moves through North Alabama, but the timing of the front will play a key role in how widespread the severe weather risk might be.
The active weather pattern ends just in time for Mother's Day weekend. Outside of a few showers Saturday morning, highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday and Sunday with clearing skies. Overnight lows stay mild in the 50s and 60s.