Summertime weather pattern to kick off May

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog will persist across portions of the Tennessee Valley this morning... Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of northern Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee this morning, with visibilities dropping to one-quarter of a mile or less in a few locations. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should dissipate by 8-9 AM CDT.