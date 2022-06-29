Summertime pattern sets in for North Alabama

Huntsville made it up to 93 degrees Wednesday afternoon for the 18th 90-degree day in a row. Humidity was noticeably higher today, which made for uncomfortable conditions. It also marked the beginning of daily pop-up showers and storms.
"Air you can wear" humidity takes full control Thursday and Friday. With highs hovering near 90, daily chances for showers and storms continue heading into Fourth of July weekend. We have noticed a slightly drier trend among forecast models. Having said that, scattered showers and storms will peak in coverage each afternoon.
Make sure you have a place to go if storms pop up where you are this weekend. If you are out on the water, get to shore and get inside as soon as possible.
Rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the next seven days. A few areas over 1 inch can't be ruled out for those that see heavier thunderstorms. Highs remain in the low to mid-90s while overnight lows stay near 70.
In other news, the tropics are getting busy! We are watching three systems of note right now. Potential Tropical Cyclone Two will become Tropical Storm Bonnie later today. Soon-to-be Bonnie will have no impact on the U.S. Two other systems, one in the Gulf and one in the Atlantic, have a 30–40% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days.
The Gulf system in particular will bring quite a bit of rain to coastal Texas, while it's too early to say what impacts the Atlantic system may or may not have on the U.S.