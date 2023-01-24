 Skip to main content
Summer sponsors needed to help fill the nutrition gap for North Alabama families

  • Updated
  • 0
school lunches

Many families depend on school meals to provide for their children during the school year. Over the summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program fills the "nutrition gap" through sites operated by approved sponsors.

The Alabama State Department of Education is asking schools, parks and recreation programs, faith-based organizations and other nonprofit organizations to offer meals through the SFSP in eligible areas.

Approved organizations will be reimbursed for meals and snacks that meet  nutrition guidelines. Training will be provided for eligible sponsors.

Contact the ALSDE Child Nutrition Program at 334-694-4659 or click here for more information.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

