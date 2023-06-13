Summer Savings: Stay cool this summer with these tips to cut costs in the heat

We all know about the heat and humidity here in the South. It can get downright oppressive.
All this week, WAAY 31 will look into ways to help you save money this summer.
Here are some easy ways to cut some of your costs:
One of the first things you can do is keep blinds and curtains closed during the day. The United States Department of Energy says about 75 percent of the sunlight that hits standard double pane windows becomes heat when it enters the room. That means your air-conditioning unit will be working harder to cool your house.
You can also help improve your air conditioner's performance by keeping doors closed to rooms you aren't using.
Speaking of air conditioners, set the thermostat a little higher on hot days. That will save on your home cooling costs.
Another way to save comes down to your laundry. Wash clothes in cold water. On average, it costs just 4 cents per load on the cold setting versus 68 cents per load on the hot warm water cycle. Cold water is also gentler on your clothes which helps them last longer by reducing fading and shrinking.
