Summer Savings: Move activities and chores outdoors to save money this summer

Summer is the perfect time to get outdoors.
You can save money by taking certain activities and chores outside.
Take advantage of the nice weather, and take your workouts outside. Pause your gym membership in the process.
Jogging around your neighborhood or doing yoga in the backyard instead of visiting the gym can bring you savings that add up quickly. Just make sure you avoid the heat by exercising in the early morning or evening and drink plenty of water.
Speaking of water, you can also skip going to a car wash. Grab the kids, grab the suds and start cleaning your own wheels.
Every time you'd usually drive through a car wash, you can transfer $10 into your summer savings account.
Your summer savings will add up and you can use that money elsewhere.