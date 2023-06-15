Summer Savings: Get your shopping done this summer using these tips to save money

Summer is prime time for back-to-school sales, yard sales, and garage sales.
You can seek out summer sales for some big savings when you have extra time during weekends.
With yard sales and garage sales, you can get your hands on some great gently used items for as much as 90 percent off retail prices.
Later this summer, many stores will be holding those back-to-school sales, especially during tax-free days.
Alabama's back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday, July 21st and runs through July 23rd. During this time, shoppers get the chance to buy certain supplies, books and clothing free of the state's 4 percent sales tax.
Many communities also do away with the local city or county tax to add to those savings.
So, plan now if you need a big ticket item like a computer when school rolls around again.
Tennessee's sales tax holiday happens on the last weekend of July.
For more information on sales tax holidays in Alabama and Tennessee, please click HERE and HERE.