Summer Savings: Eat well this summer on a budget

Summer is here and that means backyard barbecues. WAAY 31 has some ways you can eat well on a budget and save money.
One great way to save money and energy starts at the grill. Grilling is a highly practical way to help you lower your energy consumption and reduce your monthly utility bills because you won't be heating your kitchen up as much.
Speaking of the kitchen, another option to keep the heat down is your crockpot. There are countless crockpot recipes that are both cheap and easy.
Also eat lots of fruits and veggies. The fresher the better, so instead of going to the grocery store, head over to your local farmers market or pick your own at a community garden. Avoid buying pre-cut produce. You're paying more for the convenience and that plastic container. Rocket City Mom put together a great list of places you can find fresh fruits and veggies, click here.
Cutting and slicing fruits and vegetables is easily done. If you can't use it all before it spoils, freeze the extra or use it in a soup or smoothie.
You can also opt for a cold lunch. You know salads aren't just lettuce based - tuna, cucumber and fruit salads are easily put together.
Enjoy the advantages of summer foods and save a little too!