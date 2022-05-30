Summer safety tips: keeping you and your family safe

Summer is upon us. For some people, that might mean spending some time in the water.
According to the CDC, every year in the United States there are an estimated:
- 3,960 deadly unintentional drownings, that's an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.
- 8,080 nonfatal drownings, that is an average of 22 nonfatal drownings per day.
Drowning is considered the leading cause of death for children.
Children ages 1–4 have the highest drowning rates.
With that in mind, here are some safety tips from the American Red Cross.
- Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards. Do not swim alone.
- Young children or inexperienced swimmers need U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.
- Do not rely on water wings, swim rings, inflatable toys or other items designed for water recreation to replace adult supervision.
- If you have a pool at home, secure it to prevent unsupervised access to the water.
Know what to do in an emergency – including calling for emergency help and CPR.
For more tips from the American Red Cross click here.
For more information from the CDC click here.