Summer-like heat sticking around into next week

Just like the last few days, spotty showers and one or two storms are possible Friday afternoon. Highs today will jump a couple degrees to near 90.
The heat is on this weekend! Saturday looks sunny, dry, and hot as afternoon temperatures make a run for the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast Sunday but it will not be a washout. While the humidity is kept in check this weekend, take it easy if you'll be outside. Stay cool and hydrated!
Warm weather is sticking around for a while. Spotty afternoon showers are possible through the middle of next week. A weak cold front will cool us down a touch late next week but highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon storms. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: N 5 MPH.