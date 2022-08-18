Summer Humidity Returns With Higher Rain Chances Into The Weekend

Pleasant summer weather has returned with some late night fog by Friday morning. On Friday, highs will once again be in the upper 80s to low 90s with a few storms popping up. Rain chances are back on the increase this weekend. Saturday will feature a good chance for spotty thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon hours. Keep this in mind for high school football games Friday evening as some lightning delays will be possible.
A soaking rain is becoming a bit more likely Sunday and Monday. Many locations will see another 1 to 2 inches of rain over the next seven days. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows near 70.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E 5 MPH.
FRIDAY: Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: South 10 MPH.