Summer heat continues to officially kick off the new season

Happy first day of Summer (officially)! We are currently on a nine-day streak of highs in the 90s and that streak has no signs of being snapped anytime soon. Today's forecast pushes highs into the upper 90s for most of North Alabama. It's not of the question for a few spots in northwest Alabama to touch 100 degrees today. Feels like temperatures will peak around 101 this afternoon. While that falls short of Heat Advisory criteria, it will still be hot enough for potential heat-related illnesses. Make sure you take it easy if outside for an extended time over the next few days!
Highs continue to hover near 100 degrees through Friday, with the best chances to actually hit 100 Wednesday and Thursday. A weak frontal boundary may bring a spotty shower or two Thursday, but most remain dry. Higher chances for scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday and Monday ahead of another cold front. Despite these low-end rain chances, rainfall totals will stay below a quarter inch for many spots, meaning our concern for rapidly developing drought conditions will linger. Highs remain in the 90s next week, but it will be more seasonable heat as opposed to the extreme heat we have seen recently.