 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer Brain Gain: Huntsville Library's Summer Reading Program

  • Updated
  • 0

All week long, WAAY-TV has shown you fun and educational activities you can do with your kids this summer. It is part of our special series called, ‘Summer Brain Gain.’

I highlighted the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library's reading program.

Huntsville library could reopen next week

"All Together Now" requires students to read 15 to 20 minutes a day. The goal is to get students to feel more comfortable at the library while connecting, learning and expanding their minds.

Plus, on select days the North Alabama Zoological Society brings animals to the library.

“It's important for kids to read because it helps with social and emotional development. It helps bridge the gap when school ends in May and starts back in August and in my opinion it gives you an adventure that you can experience at home," said Jessica Lister, Manager of Outreach Services at the library. 

The program ends on July 20th. It is open to students of all ages. 

For more information on the program, click HERE.

 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you