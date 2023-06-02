Summer Brain Gain: Huntsville Library's Summer Reading Program

All week long, WAAY-TV has shown you fun and educational activities you can do with your kids this summer. It is part of our special series called, ‘Summer Brain Gain.’
I highlighted the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library's reading program.
"All Together Now" requires students to read 15 to 20 minutes a day. The goal is to get students to feel more comfortable at the library while connecting, learning and expanding their minds.
Plus, on select days the North Alabama Zoological Society brings animals to the library.
“It's important for kids to read because it helps with social and emotional development. It helps bridge the gap when school ends in May and starts back in August and in my opinion it gives you an adventure that you can experience at home," said Jessica Lister, Manager of Outreach Services at the library.
The program ends on July 20th. It is open to students of all ages.
