"Summer Brain Gain": Fun Educational Activities for Kids this Summer

School is over for many kids in North Alabama, but that doesn't mean the learning has to stop.
In a WAAY 31 special series called "Summer Brain Gain," I will show you a few fun things your child can do to ensure they stay at the head of the class.
Haley Loveday, Community Relations Manager with Rocket City Mom has a few activities you should know.
Early Works Children’s Museum - Tinker Labs led by a STEM instructor
Cook’s Museum - A hands-on, immersive experience where kids can explore, interact with, and learn about nature.
Volunteering Opportunities in North Alabama - Volunteering opportunities for teens to develop leadership skills.
For more information, click HERE to get directed to Rocket City Mom’s website.