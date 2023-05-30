 Skip to main content
"Summer Brain Gain": Fun Educational Activities for Kids this Summer

  • Updated
School is over for many kids in North Alabama, but that doesn't mean the learning has to stop.

 

Summer Brain Gain

In a WAAY 31 special series called "Summer Brain Gain," I will show you a few fun things your child can do to ensure they stay at the head of the class.

Haley Loveday, Community Relations Manager with Rocket City Mom has a few activities you should know. 

  1. Early Works Children’s Museum - Tinker Labs led by a STEM instructor

  1. Cook’s Museum - A hands-on, immersive experience where kids can explore, interact with, and learn about nature. 

  1. Volunteering Opportunities in North Alabama  - Volunteering opportunities for teens to develop leadership skills. 

For more information, click HERE to get directed to Rocket City Mom’s website.

