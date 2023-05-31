Summer Brain Gain: Calhoun Community College Summer Camps

All week long, WAAY 31 is providing you with fun and educational activities for your child this summer.
Dr. Jimmy Hodges, President of Calhoun Community College, talked to us about its summer camp programs for elementary-aged children through high school.
The short courses in cybersecurity, theater, automotive, the arts and music give students an opportunity to explore other non-traditional fields. For example, the SWeETy Camp is for girls who are interested in welding and electrical fields. It is taught by women who work in those male-dominated industries.
"It gets those individuals to exercise their brain during the summertime and to have experiences that they can go back in the fall and talk to their classmates about," said Dr. Hodges.
To learn more about the summer camp programs, click HERE.
You can watch the full interview with Dr. Hodges below.