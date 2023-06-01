Summer Brain Gain: 2 Fun, Quick Science Experiments

In a WAAY 31 special series called Summer Brain Gain, I will show you a few fun things your child can do to ensure they stay at the head of the class.
Twyla Maxtion, a science teacher at Sparkman High School, shows us two science experiments you can do with your child using common household items.
1. Tornado in a Bottle
Supplies Needed:
2 two-liter bottles
Tape
Food coloring (optional)
Steps:
Fill your first bottle 3/4ths the way full
Feel free to add food coloring or glitter which will make your tornado easier to see
Tape the two bottles together. (Make sure you do it well so there are no leaks.)
Flip the bottle upside now and give it a spin
2. Elephant Toothpaste
Supplies Needed:
Empty plastic bottle
Dry yeast (found in the baking section of the grocery store)
Warm water
Liquid dish soap
3% hydrogen peroxide
Measuring cups
Measuring spoons
Safety glasses
Large tub or tray to catch the foam
Location for the activity that can tolerate spills (of hydrogen peroxide as well as possibly food coloring), such as a kitchen or bathroom—or an outdoor location
Liquid food coloring (optional)
Steps:
Put on your safety glasses
Measure 1/2 cup of hydrogen peroxide, and carefully pour it into the bottle.
Add a big squirt of dish soap into the bottle, and swirl gently to mix.
If you want to make your foam a single color, add a few drops of food coloring directly into the hydrogen peroxide, and swirl the bottle gently to mix. If you want to give your foam stripes like some toothpastes, put the drops along the inside rim of the bottle’s mouth. Let them drip down the inside of the bottle, but do not mix.
In a measuring cup mix together one tablespoon of yeast and three tablespoons of warm water. Stir for about 30 seconds.
Pour the yeast mixture into the bottle then quickly step back