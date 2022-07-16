Suicide prevention hotline gets a new number

The suicide prevention lifeline has a brand new number.
988 is the three digit code needed for those experiencing a mental health crisis.
This number is available for any and everyone across the country.
"I’m very excited about it. It appears safer in all aspects," said Jose Rivera, who is a licensed therapist at the National Children's Advocacy center in Huntsville.
Rivera says the suicide prevention hotline transitioning to the 3 digit number 988 will comfort those in distress.
"There’s a separation between the 911 versus the 988. Families, communities I believe will work to utilize this number more because the focus is on mental health crisis exclusively," said Rivera.
He says in the past, someone in distress may have called 911 involving law enforcement in a distress call. Rivera mentions that may not have always been the best option since law enforcement isn't always trained to handle those type of situations.
"Any fears of misunderstanding with law-enforcement involvement should be decreased drastically," said Rivera.
That's because anyone who dials this number will be speaking with a trained, compassionate crisis counselor. It's something he says anyone in need of the service, will benefit from greatly.
"Getting that assistance and knowing that we are not alone and that there are professionals out here to support us as funded by our government. So our government cares about us as well," said Rivera.
The lifeline is set to be a 24/7 operation. Callers should not have to experience any wait times or have to leave voicemails.
Texting 988 is an option as well
"The goal is to make sure that everyone in our community feels safe enough to contact this number," he said.
This service is now open and available for anyone who needs it.
Veterans also have access to a veterans crisis line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1.