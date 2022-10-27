Substitute teacher arrested on drug charges at Austin Middle School

A substitute teacher at Austin Middle School was arrested in the school's parking lot Thursday afternoon on drug charges, according to Decatur City Schools and Decatur Police Department.
Decatur Police said it received a tip Taylor Britton had illegal drugs in his vehicle while working at the school. According to police, Britton was driving near the school and was pulled over by investigators in the school's parking lot.
In his vehicle, police said, investigators found "a quantity of THC wax and drug paraphernalia." Britton was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a governmental operation and a traffic citation for window tint.
Decatur City Schools said Britton was banned from all city schools property after the arrest. The school system identified Britton as an employee from Kelly Services who had been assigned to work as a substitute at Austin Middle on Thursday.
Britton was booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $10,900 bond.