Substitute employee arrested on drug charges at Austin Middle School

A suspect working as a substitute at Austin Middle School was arrested in the school's parking lot Thursday afternoon on drug charges, according to Decatur City Schools.
The school system said Decatur Police initiated a traffic stop about 2:30 p.m. and took the suspect into custody. The school system did not identify the suspect.
They also did not identify in what position the person had served as substitute, except to say that the person was an employee of Kelly Services.
The suspect was also issued a trespass from Decatur City Schools, effectively barring them from all schools in the district and the school system's central office.
WAAY 31 will update this story as more information is made available.