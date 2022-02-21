 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Submerged car from Canada discovered in Lauderdale County creek by YouTube's Chaos Divers

  • Updated
  • 0
car found in river

Credit: Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

Dive crews on Monday recovered a car discovered inside Second Creek with license plate tags from New Brunswick, Canada, more than 1,600 miles away from the river in NW Alabama.

A diver with the popular Chaos Divers, a YouTube content creator that tackles missing persons cold cases, called the Lauderdale County Sheriff's office Sunday after coming across the submerged vehicle while diving in the creek.

Lt. Joe Hamilton with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said investigators are trying to figure out how the car ended up in about 10 feet of water, 150 feet away from the riverbank.

No human remains were found inside.

Crews were able to tow the car out Monday just after noon. Hamilton said the car tag has an expiration of 2002, so it is possible the vehicle has been in the river for decades.

Watch crews remove the car from the river Monday.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

