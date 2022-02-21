Submerged car from Canada discovered in Lauderdale County creek by YouTube's Chaos Divers

Dive crews on Monday recovered a car discovered inside Second Creek with license plate tags from New Brunswick, Canada, more than 1,600 miles away from the river in NW Alabama.
A diver with the popular Chaos Divers, a YouTube content creator that tackles missing persons cold cases, called the Lauderdale County Sheriff's office Sunday after coming across the submerged vehicle while diving in the creek.
Lt. Joe Hamilton with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said investigators are trying to figure out how the car ended up in about 10 feet of water, 150 feet away from the riverbank.
No human remains were found inside.
Crews were able to tow the car out Monday just after noon. Hamilton said the car tag has an expiration of 2002, so it is possible the vehicle has been in the river for decades.