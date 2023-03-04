Stunning weekend and start to the work-week as above-average temperature trend continues

Saturday evening and Sunday will continue this morning's trend of picture perfect weather! Saturday evening will remain cloud free but will transition to much cooler temperatures with overnight lows in the low 40s.
Sunday morning will be cold and in the mid-40s but we will warm back up to the low 70s for our high with nothing but sunshine overhead.
Monday and Tuesday follow suit with this weekend but Wednesday afternoon through Friday are rainy and slightly cooler.
Next Saturday will feature morning rain but the sun will peak through by late morning and remain for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer by afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.