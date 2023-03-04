 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood
stage.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Saturday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.3 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.4 feet on 02/12/1965.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Stunning weekend and start to the work-week as above-average temperature trend continues

  • 0
Saturday Evening Forecast

Saturday evening and Sunday will continue this morning's trend of picture perfect weather! Saturday evening will remain cloud free but will transition to much cooler temperatures with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Sunday morning will be cold and in the mid-40s but we will warm back up to the low 70s for our high with nothing but sunshine overhead.

Monday and Tuesday follow suit with this weekend but Wednesday afternoon through Friday are rainy and slightly cooler.

Next Saturday will feature morning rain but the sun will peak through by late morning and remain for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer by afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

