Study: University of Alabama in Huntsville the best value in Alabama

The University of Alabama in Huntsville is the Best Value College in Alabama, according to SmartAsset.
This is the seventh year in a row that UAH has topped the list.
SmartAsset says it compiles the list by comparing schools on factors such as “starting salary, tuition, living expenses, student retention rate, and scholarships awarded.”
Only two other North Alabama colleges made the Top 10. The University of North Alabama came in at No. 9 and Alabama A&M University ranked at No. 10.
Get more details on the rankings HERE, and see the full Top 10 below:
SmartAsset’s Best Value Colleges – Alabama
1. University of Alabama in Huntsville
2. Tuskegee University
3. Troy University
4. University of Alabama
5. University of South Alabama
6. Jacksonville State University
7. Auburn University at Montgomery
8. Auburn University
9. University of North Alabama
10. Alabama A&M University