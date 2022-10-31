Students Tornado Forecasters at Ralph Askins!

Last week, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time at Ralph Askins Elementary School in Fayetteville, TN! These students asked so many questions, not only about meteorology and the weather but also about being career oriented and attending college or vocational school one day.
These kiddos got the extra special experience of working through archived storm data on radar. They were able to walk through the images step-by-step with Meteorologist Grace as they analyzed the layers and forecasted a real tornado. They also talked extensively about storm safety and best practices if the need to shelter from a storm ever were to arrive. They also asked about what it is like to study at the collegiate level and wanted to know specifics of what a day-in-the-life as an On-Camera Meteorologist looks like!
Each student was also able to tour StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and took home a kid-pack full of WAAY 31 goodies and a StormTracker Safety Guide!
Thank you so much for having us, Ralph Askins!!