Students told to hide in closets as hoax call of shooter prompts real response by Huntsville police

Students inside North Alabama schools were forced into lockdown, and active shooter protocols were put in place following a series of hoax calls about shooters inside schools Tuesday morning.
In Huntsville, police swarmed the Mae Jemison High School campus and had the area closed down while they cleared its buildings. It turned out there was no shooter, but it caused panic and confusion for parents and students.
WAAY 31 spoke with eighth-grader Makayah Watts after she was reunited with her parents. She described what it was like inside McNair Junior High next door.
Watts said not all of her classmates took the lockdown seriously. She said she missed the bus and was late to school, so she had just gotten into her classroom when the ordeal started.
"That's when they called and said 'Go in the closet,' then like, 15 minutes later, that is when the police came. I was scared, because the kids were making noise and throwing stuff, and they were laughing," Watts recalled.
While police responded and searched the building, students were escorted to a field across the street from the school. Terrified parents gathered around the school at the road blocks that police set up and waited for answers.
"I've heard different things from different police officers, and I know one thing, my daughter is coming home with me, and she is not coming back until after Christmas break after all this happened," said one parent, who did not want to give her name.
Police are investigating the hoax calls, with federal law enforcement agencies are assisting local departments.
