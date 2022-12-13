Students told to hide in closets as hoax call of shooter prompts real response by Huntsville police

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Thursday morning to a crest of 18.0 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
Rainfall totals of 2-3" are expected with locally higher amounts
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Students told to hide in closets as hoax call of shooter prompts real response by Huntsville police

  • Updated
  • 0
Students return to Mae Jemison after fake threat

Mae Jemison High School students return to buildings after an investigation into an unfounded threat on Tuesday.

Students inside North Alabama schools were forced into lockdown, and active shooter protocols were put in place following a series of hoax calls about shooters inside schools Tuesday morning.

In Huntsville, police swarmed the Mae Jemison High School campus and had the area closed down while they cleared its buildings. It turned out there was no shooter, but it caused panic and confusion for parents and students.

WAAY 31 spoke with eighth-grader Makayah Watts after she was reunited with her parents. She described what it was like inside McNair Junior High next door.

Watts said not all of her classmates took the lockdown seriously. She said she missed the bus and was late to school, so she had just gotten into her classroom when the ordeal started.

"That's when they called and said 'Go in the closet,' then like, 15 minutes later, that is when the police came. I was scared, because the kids were making noise and throwing stuff, and they were laughing," Watts recalled.

While police responded and searched the building, students were escorted to a field across the street from the school. Terrified parents gathered around the school at the road blocks that police set up and waited for answers.

"I've heard different things from different police officers, and I know one thing, my daughter is coming home with me, and she is not coming back until after Christmas break after all this happened," said one parent, who did not want to give her name.

Police are investigating the hoax calls, with federal law enforcement agencies are assisting local departments. 

Read more coverage of the developing situation here.

