Students may fall behind as schools transition back to remote learning

As more schools transition back to online education, some parents are worried their kids will start to fall behind.
The state superintendent agrees that remote learning is no comparison to in-person education.
"The best instruction is in-person instruction with a highly qualified teacher, that is still the gold standard. But if you cannot safely and effectively operate schools you have to go to remote learning," says Dr. Eric Mackey, the state superintendent of education.
He says it's obvious that in-person education is more effective than online. However, the problem is schools can't operate in-person if everyone is out with COVID.
"With COVID numbers right now we're actually seeing schools that have 35% or more of their teachers and other adults out," says Mackey.
Madison County Schools is one of the latest school systems to announce their move back online.
"When I got the call I was like oh my god, here we go," says one parent in the school system.
Her immediate reaction was "here we go again" when her 14-year-old son told her the news.
"The first part of the school year, when we all went virtual the first time, he struggled very hard," she explains.
She remains anonymous out of fear of backlash from the school. Her main concern is her son will fall behind in his classes, since she can't teach him like an educator.
"I get aggravated with myself because I can't do it, and then when I try to teach him the way that I know, that I think is the right way, he gets mad and wants to blow up," she says.
She says the school system needs to find a better way to help students struggling with remote learning.
"They do need to come up with a better system to help these kids that are struggling and needing the extra help," she says.
Madison County Schools remain in-person Thursday to give students time to get necessary handouts or laptops. They will transition to remote learning on Friday and for all of next week.
Almost twenty school systems across North Alabama have transitioned to remote learning this week. You can find a full list of those schools here.