Students form 'Team Weather Forever' at Riverton Elementary School

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent Tuesday afternoon with first graders at Riverton Elementary School, talking about all things weather and storm safety!
These good listeners learned all about the water cycle, including evaporation and condensation. They also talked about lightning formation and how that leads to thunder. Riverton's first graders also learned about rainbows, how tornadoes and hurricanes form, and where wind comes from.
They also left knowing all about what it means to be a meteorologist and how the No. 1 priority of those scientists is to keep their neighbors and viewers safe!
The students certainly dazzled Grace with their knowledge of what to do when severe weather strikes. They also asked wonderful questions about snow formation, flooding, why we get seasons and how far away the sun is.
Of course, each student got to take an insider-look at StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and the cameras, weather data system, and remote broadcast capabilities inside. Each kiddo also left for home with a famous red WAAY 31 StormTracker backpack filled with coloring pages, WAAY 31 goodies and their very own copy of the StormTracker Safety Guide.
The students had such a fun time, one of them coined the phrase "Team Weather Forever!" The whole class took on the phrase, and it made us smile and giggle, too!
Thank you so much for having us today, Riverton! We adored getting to spend our afternoon with you!