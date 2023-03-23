Students at Drake State University 3D printing structures for Artemis lunar base

Drake State University is working to create the first and tallest 3D-printed structure in Alabama! However, it's all part of a bigger project.
"It's definitely going to make an imprint, a huge imprint on everything," Jonathan Lovell said.
He along with other students are ecstatic to possibly build the future Artemis base camp.
"I cannot really think about I'm a part of this until I'm actually here and I'm like, 'OK, we're getting data and retrieving data. Maybe we could possibly live on the Moon,'" Cilyah Davis said.
However, you can't really send construction materials to the Moon.
"It's prohibitively expensive. You want to gonna be able to essentially live off the land on the surface of the Moon," Corky Clinton, who is the principal investigator for the Moon-to-Mars Planetary Autonomous Construction Technology program at Marshall Space Flight Center, said.
That's why a robot was created to print 3D-structures out of materials found on the Moon.
"It will do everything from print their habitat to their infrastructure, like their launch pads, potentially like the roads, drainage systems, everything like that," Lovell said.
Sensors are being placed inside the model structure to collect data and see how well it would survive on the surface of the Moon.
"The lunar surface has much greater temperature extremes and temperature gradients, so the ability for them to place sensors in the structure that we build on the Moon and sort of monitor how it's surviving in that lunar environment would be a great advantage for us," Clinton explained.
He says students are at the forefront of this new technology.
"It's great! It's great. I mean, to be able to do something that you know, not very many other people can say that they've ever done or anything. There's a huge passion involved with this," Lovell said. "They say the sky's the limit. It may be further than that now."
NASA hopes to send that equipment to start building that lunar base in 2027.