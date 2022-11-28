Today WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her afternoon with some student scientists at McDonnell Elementary School!
Grace and the Busy Bees learned all about the different types of weather and the systems that affect them. The students learned more about the sun and the water cycle, and focused on the formation of hail, lightning, thunder, tornadoes, and even hurricanes!
The busy bees asked wonderful and informed questions. Each student was able to personally tour the StormTracker 31 vehicle powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.
Of course, they all left for home with a famous red StormTracker backpack stuffed with color pages, Whataburger coupons, sunglasses, and the in-house written StormTracker Safety Guide.
These students are certainly future scientists in the making! Thank you for having us, McDonnell!