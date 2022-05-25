Student resource officers added on Madison City School campuses after deadly school attack in Texas

It's a parent's worst nightmare, and it became a reality for nearly two dozen families.
That devastation is felt nationwide.
Madison City Schools took action Wednesday afternoon to ensure their teachers, students and faculty were safe, no matter what.
Superintendent Ed Nichols said there was heightened fear following the act of gun violence in Uvalde, Texas.
Madison police and the school district added resource officers at several schools to alleviate safety concerns.
As Nichols walked the halls Wednesday afternoon, there was one scenario on his mind.
"To think of the joy I was hearing, I was getting all these kindergarten hugs today, kids running up and high-fiving you, and to think that in a moment yesterday, in that little school, that all changed," said Nichols.
For some parents, the deadly act of gun violence provoked a heavy conversation at home.
"I wanted them to kind of be aware of what this is going on," said Gayatri Venkatraman, a Madison City Schools parent. "They're also a little bit older now that I think they understand some of those things, and we prayed for those families."
Venkatraman knew Wednesday there'd be heavy police presence at her kids' elementary school.
For a moment, she had a sigh of relief.
"That was very reassuring, and then we're very thankful for their proactiveness," said Venkatraman.
But, in Uvalde, Texas, there was no time to be proactive. In a split second, an 18-year-old gunman killed nearly two dozen children and two teachers.
"Just heartbroken, just it's the worst nightmare," said Nichols.
Nichols said no matter where an act of gun violence happens, when it occurs in the walls of a school, it hits too close to home.
"It's in our family, if it happens to a teacher in Texas or California or New York or Georgia or anywhere, it's not our district, but it is," said Nichols. "We know that feeling for the parents of a child and then those teachers and staff members."
It's a new feeling of hesitation, not just for Venkatraman, but for thousands of parents, students and teachers, across the country.
"It is shocking every time it happens. Unfortunately, this is not the first time it happened," said Venkatraman.
She's now calling on lawmakers to pass legislation so a deadly attack won't happen again.
"There's no reason for 18-year-old to be having access to those kinds of assault weapons," said Venkatraman.
Nichols said there's not usually a resource officer at every Madison City Schools campus, but they're looking to add more.
It comes down to an issue of supply and demand, of available officers to add to the schools.
The district added a "safety coordinator" a few years ago. Nichols said he's confident that this summer the district will look at procedures and update its administrative training.