Student loan debt forgiveness forum held in Birmingham

The Magic City Classic forum held a student loan debt cancellation forum in downtown Birmingham.
The forum featured both Alabama A&M and Alabama State University’s president along with Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell.
"The cost of both a four-year public and a four-year private college has nearly tripled since 1980," said Sewell.
These staggering numbers have impacted millions of Americans in pursuit of a college education.
Sewell is the U.S. Congresswoman for Alabama's 7th district.
She says student loan debt has handicapped Americans long enough.
"It affects whether or not people can buy homes or start a business or even start a family," she said.
Alabama A&M president Daniel Wims says he’s seen this debt crisis become cyclical.
"If a student and/or parent or grandparent is in debt then they are less likely to be able to pay it forward to the next generation and be able to support their endeavors and higher education dreams which means that that generation also has to incur debt," said Wims.
That can have a negative affect on universities whose contributors have a large percentage of their disposable income wrapped up in student loan debt.
"They are less likely to contribute to our foundations in our scholarship funds which makes it more likely for that student that we would support with need base and on merit base aid to have to go and increase the amount of loans that they borrow," said Wims.
"It means less likely that we will be able to invest in our community, invest in infrastructure on our sides of town, invest in our universities and other institutions, churches, civic centers,
and social organizations," said Wims.
The relief, if passed through the courts will affect millions. So far, more than 10 million people have applied for the student loan forgiveness which will forgive up to $20,000 in student loans.
The debt relief is being challenged in the courts. Six states filed a lawsuit against the forgiveness plan, temporarily halting the loan forgiveness.