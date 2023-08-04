Student injures teacher with pencil in Huntsville elementary school

A teacher was injured Friday when a student “used a pencil in an inappropriate manner” at Lakewood Elementary School.
The teacher’s injury was minor, Principal Sanchella Graham said in a note sent to parents.
“While we are fortunate our teacher is expected to make a full recovery, this type of behavior is unacceptable, and the student involved will be punished in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide (BLG),” the note said.
“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of all of us working together to promote a positive school climate. We ask families for their support in speaking with their student about behavior expectations while at school. We thank you for your support.”
Lakewood is part of the Huntsville City School System.