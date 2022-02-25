Student injured in shooting at Huntsville elementary school

One student was transported to a hospital from Huntsville's Sonnie Hereford Elementary school on Wilson Drive after a shooting.
On Friday morning a 4th grade student was transported to a hospital from Huntsville's Sonnie Hereford Elementary school on Wilson Drive after investigators say the student accidentally shot themselves inside a classroom.
"We can confirm at that approximately 10:30AM this morning we did have a 4th grade student that was injured in their classroom, what appears to be an accidental discharge of firearms," said Christie Finley, Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools.
The student is now in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
"We want to commend the Sonnie Hereford faculty, staff, and the schools nurses and security team for their quick response regarding this incident," said Finley.
During a press conference, the student resource officer supervisor with the Huntsville Police Department said everyone handled the situation the best they could in the time of crisis.
"I want to commend the schoool staff also because they took care of the victim in this, they took care of the students in that classroom and then they took care of the school and the rest of the kids and you have no idea how chaotic a situation like this could be," said John Vankampen
Police are now asking parents to search their child's bookbag before sending them off to school.
"If you have weapons at home, please lock them up," said Deputy Chief Charles Brooks. "Acquire you a gun safe and if you don't have the means to acquire you a gun safe, put them up high somewhere if you have small kids, or find a good hiding spot to put your guns up and anything you can do to help us and the schools would be much appreciative."
Huntsville City Schools posted a notice on their website alerting parents of the shooting that occurred inside the building.
When parents arrived at the school, they patiently lined up outside to sign their child out of school.
One mother we spoke to said at work she can't usually have her phone. She received urgent calls from her best friend to learn what was going on and raced over.
"I'm very upset and worried because I don't know how my son is right now, I don't know how my daughter, that's why I go and pick them up," said Ana Keene, a parent of two students.
Counselors will be available on Monday for students and staff.
Police investigators believe the shooting to be self-inflicted accidentally.
HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster said the student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The school system's online notice said the family had been notified.
Families were asked to stay away from campus as school leaders worked with law enforcement on the shooting investigation.