Student injured in shooting at a Huntsville Elementary school

Sonnie Hereford Elementary shooting

Photo by WAAY 31's Olivia Schueller

One student was transported to a hospital from Huntsville's Sonnie Hereford Elementary school on Wilson Drive after a shooting.

Huntsville police investigators believe the shooting to be self-inflicted accidentally.

HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster said the student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville City Schools posted a notice on their website alerting parents of the shooting that occurred inside the building.  

The school system's online notice said the family had been notified. 

Families were asked to stay away from campus as school leaders worked with law enforcement on the shooting investigation. 

