Student found with gun at Mae Jemison High School in Huntsville

A Mae Jemison High School student was removed from campus Wednesday after being discovered in possession of a firearm.
“The student will be disciplined in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide,” according to a news release.
No other information about the incident was provided by either the school or the Huntsville City School System.
As of 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, this is the second firearm confiscated from a student in a Huntsville City school.
Earlier in the day, administrators at Lee/New Century High School announced a student there was found with a gun. This is the second student at that school found with a gun in the last 13 days. (More information here)
More from the Jemison statement:
“Please ensure your students are unable to access any weapons or items that can put their safety and wellbeing at risk. We ask families to speak with their student about “see something, say something” to report any suspicious activity to a teacher or administrator. Additionally, we remind everyone of our Anonymous Alerts platform to make us aware any concerns. Thank you to the HCS Security Team and the Huntsville Police Department for their support.”