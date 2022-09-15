Student detained, no weapon found in morning lockdown at Brindlee Mountain School

A disruptive student prompted a campus-wide lockdown at Brindlee Mountain School on Thursday morning.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says the student was detained, and the lockdown was "for security reasons."
However, they emphasized, social media rumors about the student being armed were not true. The student did not have a weapon on campus, according to the sheriff's office.
The student was removed from the school after being detained.
The sheriff's office said the lockdown has been lifted.