Student charged with making terrorist threat against Marshall County school

A threat to Douglas High School has led to the arrest of a student.
Jeffrey Wilson, 18, of Boaz was arrested Friday after an investigation of “a significant threat” to the high school, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
He’s been charged with making a terrorist threat.
The sheriff’s office said Wilson was not on campus when the threat was made. The sheriffs office and Douglas Police provided additional deputies and officers to the campus until the student could be located.
Wilson was taken to the Marshall County Jail. Bond had not been set as of Friday afternoon.
“We had over 10 deputies, Douglas officers, investigators including myself on campus as school was opening up,” said Sheriff Phil Sims.
“We take these type of threats serious and will not hesitate to act. This is the second time this week where a threat was made toward a county school. Our students need to know this is not a game and in conjunction with District Attorneys Office and juvenile authorities, we will arrest and prosecute anyone who makes a credible threat to a school or its members.”