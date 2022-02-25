 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Student charged with making terrorist threat against Marshall County school

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeffrey Wilson

Jeffrey Wilson (Image from Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

A threat to Douglas High School has led to the arrest of a student.

Jeffrey Wilson, 18, of Boaz was arrested Friday after an investigation of “a significant threat” to the high school, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s been charged with making a terrorist threat.

The sheriff’s office said Wilson was not on campus when the threat was made. The sheriffs office and Douglas Police provided additional deputies and officers to the campus until the student could be located.

Wilson was taken to the Marshall County Jail. Bond had not been set as of Friday afternoon.

“We had over 10 deputies, Douglas officers, investigators including myself on campus as school was opening up,” said Sheriff Phil Sims.

“We take these type of threats serious and will not hesitate to act. This is the second time this week where a threat was made toward a county school. Our students need to know this is not a game and in conjunction with District Attorneys Office and juvenile authorities, we will arrest and prosecute anyone who makes a credible threat to a school or its members.”

