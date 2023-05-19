Student caught with gun at Sparkman High School

A Sparkman High School student is in custody after bringing a handgun to school Friday.
After being notified about a “safety concern” Friday morning, a Madison County School Resource Officer found the student and took possession of the weapon, according to Principal Chris Shaw.
The student faces disciplinary action in accordance with the Madison County School System’s Student Code of Conduct and is not on campus.
In a note to parents, Shaw asks them to review school safety policies with their students.
Safety concerns may be reported to school administrators and by calling or texting the MCSS Safe Schools Tip Line at 256-536-8355.