 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Student arrested, found with unloaded gun at Sparkman 9th Grade School

  • Updated
  • 0

The principal of Sparkman Ninth Grade School sent out a statement Wednesday about a student found with an unloaded gun on campus. 

Marcia McCants' full statement is below:

Sparkman Families,

This is Ms. Marcia McCants, Principal of Sparkman 9.

This email is to inform you of a situation on our campus Wednesday morning. We want to ensure you have accurate information.

As the school day was beginning, campus administrators received information that a student may have a weapon on campus. Our School Resource Officer acted immediately, placing the student and his belongings in custody. During the search of the student’s backpack, an unloaded handgun was located. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has taken the student into custody. The Sheriff’s Office is now handling the incident. The student will also be disciplined according to the Madison County School System’s Student Code of Conduct.

Due to the quick actions of our campus administrators and our School Resource Officer, there was no disruption to the school day, and we avoided having to heighten our security measures on campus.

There’s nothing more important to us than the safety of our students. I am reaching out to you so you have accurate information and can discuss it with your child if they have any questions when they get home from school.

We take this incident seriously, and I ask for your help addressing the critical issue of student safety. We encourage students to always report safety concerns to school administrators, teachers, or a School Resource Officer.

Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our campus safe for children.

Respectfully,

Ms. Marcia McCants

Sparkman 9th Grade School

Image from the Sparkman Ninth Grade School Facebook page

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you