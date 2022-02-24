Stuck in a damp pattern through the weekend

The wind shifted and temperatures warmed behind a warm front Thursday. This same boundary pushes toward the east again later this evening as a cold front, bringing with it a drop in temperatures for Friday and some showers and storms in between. We aren't expecting any flooding with the rain tonight, but some brief downpours are possible.
By Friday morning, temperatures will be down near the 40° mark. Although most of the morning and even early afternoon will be gray, sun breaks through during the afternoon and highs will be able to make it to the lower 50s.
A couple of showers or flurries aren't impossible late Friday night and Saturday morning, but the next best chance for precipitation is Saturday evening through Sunday. This will be fairly light, so again, flooding shouldn't be an issue. Temperatures a chilly this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. By Monday, the rain will have moved out and we finally get to enjoy some sunshine and highs in the 60s!