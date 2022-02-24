 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.1 feet on 03/30/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Stuck in a damp pattern through the weekend

The wind shifted and temperatures warmed behind a warm front Thursday. This same boundary pushes toward the east again later this evening as a cold front, bringing with it a drop in temperatures for Friday and some showers and storms in between. We aren't expecting any flooding with the rain tonight, but some brief downpours are possible.
 
By Friday morning, temperatures will be down near the 40° mark. Although most of the morning and even early afternoon will be gray, sun breaks through during the afternoon and highs will be able to make it to the lower 50s. 
 
A couple of showers or flurries aren't impossible late Friday night and Saturday morning, but the next best chance for precipitation is Saturday evening through Sunday. This will be fairly light, so again, flooding shouldn't be an issue. Temperatures a chilly this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. By Monday, the rain will have moved out and we finally get to enjoy some sunshine and highs in the 60s!
Next 5 Days
 
 

