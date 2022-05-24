 Skip to main content
Strong, Wardynski make runoff for Republican U.S. House District 5 nomination

Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski could face each other in a primary runoff election next month after neither garnered more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday's Republican primary election for U.S. House District 5.

No candidate in the Republican primary election for U.S. House District 5 was able to get more than 50% of Tuesday's votes, leaving the top two candidates set for a June 21 runoff.

Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski will go against each other in a runoff next month.

Strong led the group of Republican primary candidates with 44.74% of the vote Tuesday night, while Wardynski held second place with 23.04% of the vote. 

Whoever wins the primary runoff will face Democrat Kathy Stanton in the November general election.

