Strong, Wardynski make runoff for Republican U.S. House District 5 nomination

No candidate in the Republican primary election for U.S. House District 5 was able to get more than 50% of Tuesday's votes, leaving the top two candidates set for a June 21 runoff.
Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski will go against each other in a runoff next month.
Strong led the group of Republican primary candidates with 44.74% of the vote Tuesday night, while Wardynski held second place with 23.04% of the vote.
Whoever wins the primary runoff will face Democrat Kathy Stanton in the November general election.