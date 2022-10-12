Strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening

Scattered showers and perhaps one or two storms are expected throughout your Wednesday morning. Nothing severe is expected until later this afternoon, but plan on an extra 5 to 10 minutes to get to work or school.
We will be closely monitoring a line of strong to severe storms ahead of our next cold front later today. The severe weather risk has been upgraded to a Level 2 out of 5 for the Shoals, while the rest of North Alabama remains under a Level 1 risk. This fast moving line of storms will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds up to 60 MPH, and maybe a spin up tornado between 4 and 10 PM tonight. Lingering showers and storms end by sunrise Thursday.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates all day.