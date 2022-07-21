Strong to severe storms this afternoon, dangerous heat continues

Thursday's weather features a 1-2 punch. The first punch is the continuation of our dangerous heat wave. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 6 PM for all of North Alabama. Forecast high temperatures will reach the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures could reach 108 degrees this afternoon. Continue to take extra heat precautions today, like staying hydrated and limiting time outdoors during the peak heat of the day.
Our second punch in the weather world today is the threat for strong to severe storms. This morning, we're watching a weakening cluster of thunderstorms in central Tennessee that is setting off new showers and storms in our area. While most of the activity will move through Chattanooga and northern Georgia, any storms this morning in our area could have heavy rain and frequent lightning. We'll see a break in the storms by lunchtime, allowing our temperatures to surge into the mid 90s.
Late this afternoon, a second round of storms will develop right on top of North Alabama. Once these storms get going, they will quickly move to the south. However, if the storms strengthen quickly over North Alabama, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH will be possible through sunset. A Level 1 risk for severe weather is in effect for most of our Alabama counties for this afternoon's storms.
Despite the multiple rounds of storms today, the heat is not going anywhere. Highs remain in the upper 90s through next week. If there is any good news, the humidity will not be quite as extreme. While we may fall just short of Heat Advisory criteria (feels like higher than 105), it will still feel more like the lower triple digits each afternoon.